Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.330-5.420 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,068. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.