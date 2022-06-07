Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.76-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. 30,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $85.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

