Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will report $46.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.24 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $47.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $197.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.45 million to $207.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $229.94 million, with estimates ranging from $225.76 million to $234.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $698.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.