Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Enerplus by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

