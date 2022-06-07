Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 255,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

