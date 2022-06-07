Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENOV stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

