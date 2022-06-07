Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $140.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,969. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,878,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.