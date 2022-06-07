Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.28). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 11,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,142. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Epizyme by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

