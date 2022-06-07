EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.
EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.
EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
