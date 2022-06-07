Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cigna Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cigna in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $22.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.70.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Shares of CI stock opened at $258.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

