ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. ESAB has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

