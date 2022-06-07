Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.99. 806,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

