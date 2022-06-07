Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.39. 1,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,317. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $275.33 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.06.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

