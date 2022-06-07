EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 1,604,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,457. EVgo has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

