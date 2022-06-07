Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.00.

Shares of EE stock traded down 1.76 on Monday, hitting 28.12. 1,128,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 22.65 and a one year high of 30.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 36.18.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

