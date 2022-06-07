eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 161,985 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,037,130.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64.

On Monday, April 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $148,320.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. 858,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $4,772,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in eXp World by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $2,466,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

