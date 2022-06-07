Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $416.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.