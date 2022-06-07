Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 424,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 92,347 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.