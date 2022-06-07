EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 3.68%.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 267,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,826. The firm has a market cap of $445.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

