Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will post sales of $581.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $582.82 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $509.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.
NYSE FN opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.