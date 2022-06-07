Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.18.

FTCH opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

