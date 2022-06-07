FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $291.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $331.00 to $291.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.38.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

