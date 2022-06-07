Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,192.50 ($27.47).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($28.20) to GBX 2,000 ($25.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.35) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,536 ($19.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,071.96. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,451 ($18.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($35.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Laura Kate Hagan purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,513.16).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

