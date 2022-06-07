FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) CFO Acquires $22,248.99 in Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) CFO Hassan Baqar purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $22,248.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FGF remained flat at $$2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
