Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

