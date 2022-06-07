Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.