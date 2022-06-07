Financial Survey: N-able (NYSE:NABL) vs. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for N-able and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83 Materialise 0 1 3 0 2.75

N-able currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.97%. Materialise has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.46%. Given Materialise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than N-able.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-able and Materialise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $346.46 million 5.45 $110,000.00 $0.05 210.04 Materialise $232.69 million 3.34 $15.56 million $0.33 43.43

Materialise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than N-able. Materialise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 2.68% 5.17% 3.06% Materialise 8.06% 7.43% 4.09%

Summary

Materialise beats N-able on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

