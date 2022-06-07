Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Bradley Gordon Buys 78,947 Shares

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Bradley Gordon purchased 78,947 shares of Firefinch stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$27,236.72 ($19,594.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Firefinch Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 100 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company also holds interests in the Massigui and Dankassa gold projects located in southern Mali.

