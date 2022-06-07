Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Bradley Gordon Buys 78,947 Shares

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Bradley Gordon purchased 78,947 shares of Firefinch stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$27,236.72 ($19,594.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.
Firefinch Company Profile (Get Rating)
