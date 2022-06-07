First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,451. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

