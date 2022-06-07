First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $782.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth $448,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

