FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

