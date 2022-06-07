FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

