FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 80,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

