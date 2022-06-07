Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.21

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

