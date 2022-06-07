Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flowserve’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7% and 4.5%, respectively. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It has been experiencing supply-chain challenges, logistics problems and labor issues. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. The company’s realignment expenses and international exposure might be concerning. For 2022, tax rate is expected to be 20-22%, indicating an increase from 16.6% in 2021. Also, risks related to international operations might create headwinds. However, the company is poised to benefit from higher bookings, a strong backlog level and its realignment program in the quarters ahead. Its policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely will likely work in its favor. The company’s cost-saving measures are likely to be beneficial.”

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

FLS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flowserve by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $2,512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

