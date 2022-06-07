Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) SVP Seyed Madaeni Sells 84,208 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $11.47. 1,676,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,295. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
