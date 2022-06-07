Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £149 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £149 ($186.72) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.97) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($172.93) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £138 ($172.93) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($168.55) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £147.83 ($185.24).

FLTR opened at GBX 9,192 ($115.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($95.24) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($203.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,717.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,882.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

