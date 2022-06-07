Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Forager Australian Shares Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Forager Australian Shares Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forager Australian Shares Fund is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the value stocks of the companies. The fund also invests in property trusts and hybrids aiming to provide capital growth and some distributions.

