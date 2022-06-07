Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 173,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

