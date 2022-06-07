Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

