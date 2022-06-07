Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 63.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FOX by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

