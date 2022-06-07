Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FC opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $560.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.
Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
