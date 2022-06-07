Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $52.79.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

