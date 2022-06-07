FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 14th (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 14th. FTAC Emerald Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EMLDU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLDU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 111.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.