Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Robert J. Gould Sells 25,551 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert J. Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,555. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

