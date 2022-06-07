Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.
NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Futu by 769.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
