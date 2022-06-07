Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.
Shares of FUTU opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44.
FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.
Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.