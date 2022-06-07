FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.26.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $301.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.73. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

