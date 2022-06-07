FY2023 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,449,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

