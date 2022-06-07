G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 8,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.